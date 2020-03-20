Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
Pete Kovalck Obituary
Pete Kovalck
Pete Ronald Kovalck, 86, of Van Buren died Monday, March 16, 2020, at a local nursing home.
Burial of cremains will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by two daughters, Donna Steed of Alma and Cindy Clotfelter of Van Buren; a stepson, Phillip Chronister of Fort Smith; a sister, Barbara Taylor of Mansfield; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 22, 2020
