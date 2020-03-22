Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
Pete Kovalck Obituary
Pete Kovalck
Pete Ronald Kovalck, 86, of Van Buren passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at a local nursing home. He worked for Forsgren Construction in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn (Chronister) Kovalck; a son, Johnny Kovalck; a grandson, Christopher Graham.
He is survived by two daughters, Donna Steed and husband Harold of Alma and Cindy Clotfelter and husband Joe of Van Buren; a stepson, Phillip Chronister of Fort Smith; a sister, Barbara Taylor and husband Herb of Mansfield; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Burial of cremains will be at a later date, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 23, 2020
