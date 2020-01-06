|
Phetkham Nokham
Phetkham Nokham, 59, of Van Buren passed away Jan. 2, 2020. He was born July 18, 1960, in Vientiane, Laos. He was a leadman at OK Foods.
He is survived by his wife, Bounenom Nokham of the home; three daughters, Shana Vick and husband Brandon of Van Buren, Feyra Nokham of Fayetteville and Rachael Nokham of Fort Smith; a granddaughter, Ophelia Leyva; a sister, Jenny Luttrell and husband Gary of Roland; and nine other siblings in Canada and Laos.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Justin Souvannarath, Arismun Sengka, Christian Saygnaphay, Calvin Saygnaphay, Arnold Hanesana and Jacob Sayavong.
Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Vick, Jimmy Chokbengboun, Zeff Leyva and Damon Sayavong.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020