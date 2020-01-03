|
Philip Arter
Philip Ray Arter, 82, of Bokoshe passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Fort Smith. Philip was born Dec. 26, 193,8 in Bokoshe to Elbert Green and Reva Fern (Beshers) Arter. He was a coal miner and a truck driver. Philip was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Linda Polcic Arter and Joy Tankersley Arter; two daughters, Janet Powers and Lisa Arter; and two sisters.
Survivors include a grandson, Allen Arter; a son-in-law, Ricky Powers; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Michael Monroe officiating with interment to follow at Old Cache Cemetery in Keota.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Sides, Mike Brown, Jon Ollie, Ronnie Kingsborough, Jeremy Kingsborough and Stephen Branham.
Honorary pallbearers are Tim Tankersley, Harold Statham, Johnny Bell, Sonny Tackett, Tracy Saling, Gregg Perdue and Jim Gist.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 4, 2020