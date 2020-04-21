|
|
|
Philip Houston
Philip Houston, 65, of Vian died Monday, April 20, 2020, in Vian.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Haven of Rest Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Loann; a daughter, Ozell Stowe; three sons, Samuel, Ben and Rueben Houston; three brothers, W.L., David and Daniel Houston; 13 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
