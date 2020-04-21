Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Houston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Houston

Send Flowers
Philip Houston Obituary
Philip Houston
Philip Houston, 65, of Vian died Monday, April 20, 2020, in Vian.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Haven of Rest Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Loann; a daughter, Ozell Stowe; three sons, Samuel, Ben and Rueben Houston; three brothers, W.L., David and Daniel Houston; 13 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -