Phillip Garcia
Phillip Ray Garcia, 58, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a graduate of Arkansas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. He was the child nutrition director for Fort Smith Public Schools and a member of the School Nutrition Association on the national and state levels.
Graveside memorial service will be under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Ginger Garcia of the home; a daughter, Jordan Garcia of Washington, D.C.; his parents, Carolyn (Bradley) Stephenson of Star City and Rudy and Maria Garcia of Maricopa, Ariz.; three brothers, Greg Garcia and wife Cindy and Claudio Garcia, both of Casa Grande, Ariz., and Chris Garcia of Maricopa; a sister, Stephanie Garcia of Maricopa; two godchildren, Keith Turnipseed of Rudy and Cody Turnipseed and wife Emily and daughter Layla of Fort Smith; six nephews; and three great-nephews.
There will be no formal visitation. Family and friends are asked to sign Phillip's online tribute at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 29, 2020