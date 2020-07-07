Or Copy this URL to Share

Phillip Holloway

Phillip Wayne Holloway, 69, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Vineyard Community Church in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores; six daughters, Tammi Kooring, Heliena Wayman, Christina Weaver, Mellisa Wooden, Tonya Ramsey and Cassandra Holloway; a son, Michael Holloway; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store