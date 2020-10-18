Phillip Jackson
Phillip Jackson, 81, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 17, 2020.
He was born on March 18, 1939, in Mulberry to Buster and Minnie Ellen Jackson. He graduated from Mulberry High School, then served two years in the U.S. Army. Afterward, he returned home where he met and married the love of his life, Harlene Gaines. Together they celebrated 58 years of marriage Sept. 7, 2020.
They settled in Mulberry, where they raised four children: Mona Colvin (Skip) of Conway, Sammie Liles of Alma, Lee Jackson (Misty) of Mulberry, and Andy Jackson (Brooke) of Fort Smith. They have 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his twin sister, Phyllis Pendleton of Alma.
Phillip was a lifetime builder, specializing in custom homes. He also refereed high school and college basketball for 25 years, and coached Mulberry Little League for many years. He served on the Mulberry School Board for 10 years and was a member of the Mulberry First Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Mulberry First Baptist Church with burial to follow at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Mulberry First Baptist Family Life Center, 453 Church Ave.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
The family would like to send a sincere thanks and appreciation to the wonderful nurses and staff at Heart of Hospice for all that they did during Phillip's final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask for donations to the Historic Kirksey Hospital in Mulberry in the name of Phillip Jackson and can be mailed to the City of Mulberry, P.O. Box 448, Mulberry, AR 72947.
