Phillip Kinsey Jr.
Phillip Keith Kinsey Jr., 45, passed away June 25, 2020. Phillip was the widower of Amanda LeAnn Kinsey-Basnett. They were high school sweethearts and spent many happy years together. They finally made it back to one another.
Phillip was born in Fort Smith. He was the son of Louise Kinsey and the late Phillip Kinsey Sr. He graduated from Southside High School and was employed with Baptist Health Hospital as a chef.
He loved to watch sports, in particular, the Arkansas Razorbacks. He was a loyal Hogs fan just like his father, and everybody knew it. Another one of his favorite past times was cooking. Phillip truly enjoyed creating meals everyone would devour. Some of his other hobbies were drawing, playing his guitar, reading and spending time with his friends playing games. Throughout his life and all of his endeavors, he had a sweet, kind and loving spirit.
He is survived by four loving children, Jessica Evans and husband Zach and Awbrey, Trey and Madison Kinsey; two grandchildren, Wyatt and Estella Evans; his mother Louise Kinsey; two sisters, Andrea Bearden and husband Randy and Kim McCormick and husband Greg; five nephews, Greg, Garry and Brett Bearden and his wife Mallory, Carter McCormick and Daniel Dew; and his mother-in-law, Cindy Basnett.
The family has chosen a private celebration of Phillip's life. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 at Edwards Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Greg, Garry, Brett, Trey, Carter and Wyatt.
