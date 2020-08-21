1/1
Phillip Knox
Phillip Knox
Phillip Charles Knox, age 53, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, in Williamsburg, S.C. He was born Nov. 10, 1966, in Fort Smith to Ray Knox and Patricia Yakley Knox. He was an electrician and a member of Crossview Christian Church in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother, Tona Knox.
He is survived by a son, Dustin McDowell of Van Buren; a daughter, Aryn Ellenbarger of Fort Smith; a sister, Jaqueline Johnson of Fort Smith; a brother, Tommy Knox and wife Jane of Van Buren; five nieces; three nephews; eight great-nieces; and four great-nephews.
Graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren with Pastor Randy Weece officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
