Phillip Lovell


1947 - 2020
Phillip Lovell Obituary
Phillip Lovell
Phillip Wayne Lovell, 72, of Lavaca passed away March 31, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Fort Smith. Phillip was born Aug. 17, 1947, to Homer and Ina Pearl (Waller) Lovell in Charleston. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lavaca, an avid golfer and a very talented wood worker. Phillip worked as a manager of a grocery store for many years in Roland. Phillip loved his family and they loved him dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Lovell; a son, Chris Lovell and wife Alexis; a daughter, Cheryl Walden and husband Cory; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Private family service will be held Friday with Steven Smithson will be officiating. Burial will be at Oak Valley Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 2, 2020
