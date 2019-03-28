|
Phillip McKamie
Phillip Edward McKamie, 71, of Charleston passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home. He was born June 15, 1947, in Charleston, the son of the late Oswald and Vestal McKamie. Phillip was a former truck driver, worked at Bloomer Chicken Plant for many years, was an Army Vietnam veteran and a member of Northside Baptist Church. Phillip loved spending time with his grandkids, family and friends and fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Tracey of the home; daughter and son, Jaquita Moore and husband Justin and Jimmy McKamie and wife Cheryl, both of Charleston; sister, Ruth Pardue of Fort Smith; brother, Jimmy David McKamie of Charleston; and three grandchildren, David and Kaiden McKamie and Allie Moore, all of Charleston.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Smith Mortuary Chapel in Charleston with interment at Nixon Cemetery in Charleston.
Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Allen Case, Michael Champion, Jared Smith, Jeff Terry, Justin Samply, Brandon Campbell, Stassen Shaver and Johnny Mott.
Honorary pallbearers are Duck Wilson, Bill Howe, Steve Berry, Bill Faulkner, Bob Rawlings, Frankie Jetton ,Ronnie Case and David McKamie.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 29, 2019