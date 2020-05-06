|
|
Phillip Nielsen
Phillip "Doc" Norval Nielsen, 61, of Little Rock passed away Friday May 1, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Little Rock surrounded by his daughters and sons-in-law after a tragic accident. He was born Dec. 26, 1958 in Joplin, Mo. He graduated from Alma High School in 1977 and spent the majority of his life in Alma. After moving to Little Rock, Phil began working at Manhattan Road and Bridge, where he was a heavy equipment operator, rigger and traffic controller. He was so proud of the work he did there and would point out anytime you drove over a bridge he helped build. He was a kind and generous soul, who always helped others without hesitation. He loved music, hunting, fishing, football, golf and gardening. He could fix and make anything you could think of. He never met a stranger and would make friends everywhere he went.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norval and LaDene Nielsen of Alma.
Phil is survived by a daughter, Roxanne and husband Ryan of Van Buren; a daughter, Cassandra and husband Jordan of Greenwood; a grandson, Colin of Van Buren; a grandson soon to be born, Oliver of Greenwood; a brother, Kevin of Florida; and countless cousins and friends.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16 at Byers Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Published in Times Record on May 10, 2020