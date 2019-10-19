|
|
Phillip Willcoxon
Philip "Droop" David Willcoxon, 69, of Fort Smith died Oct. 18, 2019. Droop was a lifelong resident of Fort Smith, where he graduated from Northside High School in 1968. He was a starting guard on the 1968 state champion basketball team that defeated Southside in the state finals. Droop attended Westark Junior College (now University of Arkansas at Fort Smith) on a baseball scholarship and then went on to play baseball and tennis at State College of Arkansas (now University of Central Arkansas). During his senior season, he teamed with his doubles partner to capture the AIC Tennis Championship. After graduating from SCA in 1973, he returned to Fort Smith to pursue his dream of teaching and coaching.
Droop began his professional career at Ramsey Junior High, where he taught special education and coached football and basketball. In 1976, he was promoted to the position of head basketball coach at Chaffin Junior High, where he worked until 1983. After 10 years of teaching and coaching, Droop was forced to retire because of his ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. Coach Willcoxon was so respected that the winning coach at the Fort Smith Junior High Basketball Christmas Tournament was awarded the Philip "Droop" Willcoxon Coaches Award.
In addition to his teaching and coaching career, Droop was an outstanding high school basketball referee and American Legion baseball umpire. Philip, along with his wife Judy, was a member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church.
Droop is survived by his wife of 45 years, Judith Koon Willcoxon; a brother, Jim Willcoxon and wife Rita of Melbourne, Fla.; a niece, Erica Thomas and her husband Eric of Nashville, Tenn.; and a nephew, Grant Willcoxon of Charlotte, N.C. He is also survived by Tonie Faitala, his dedicated caregiver for the past 15 years. She and P.D. developed a special bond.
Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the service at the funeral home. There will be a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, 4905 N. O St., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 20, 2019