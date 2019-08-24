|
|
Phillis Newberry
Phillis Ann Newberry, 76, of Waldron passed away Aug. 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 14, 1942, in Waldron to the late Recil and Ellen (Espich) Sanders. Phillis worked for several years as a hair dresser in Waldron. Through the years, she developed many strong friendships that continue to this day. She loved her community and the people that live there. Phillis also raised four children that have worked hard to model their mothers values and character. They will continue to pass these values onto her grandchildren.
Phillis is survived by her husband of 24 years, Dickie Newberry of Waldron; three children, Bobbye Bunten and husband Mike of Waldron, Howard Ridenhour and wife Misty of Flagstaff, Ariz., amd Chris Ridenhour and wife Amy of Atkins; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Elizabeth "Libby" Gibson and husband Cleave of Greenwood; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kelli Ridenhour; and three brothers, Donnie Sanders, Mike Sanders and Dub Sanders.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Michael Dugan and Mike Galinato officiating. Burial will follow the service at Birdsview Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Benny Newberry, Roger Rice, Tim Cox, Rick Black, Hector Aguila and Jim Forbes.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Waldron High School class of 1960.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 25, 2019