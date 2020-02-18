|
Philomenia Perceful
Philomenia A. Perceful, 88, of Muldrow died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Family-held memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Roland Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Fargo of Muldrow; two sons, Raymond Perceful of Fort Smith and Robert Perceful of Muldrow; a sister, Debbie Ortel of Cocomo, Ind.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 19, 2020