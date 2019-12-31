|
Phoebe Pettit
Phoebe Lou Pettit, 67, of Sallisaw died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at House of Praise in Marble City, Okla., with burial at Flute Springs Cemetery in Marble City under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by a daughter, Shannon Petree of Sallisaw; two sons, Russell and Joe Cheater, both of Sallisaw; four sisters, Reba Rodgers, Cecelia Hardbarger and Winnie Pettit, all of Marble City, and Lois Vann of Sallisaw; two brothers, Jack Pettit of Park Hill, Okla., and Gerald Pettit of Marble City; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 1, 2020