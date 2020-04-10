Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Carpenter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Carpenter Obituary
Phyllis Carpenter
Phyllis Carpenter passed from this life to meet her Lord Jesus in heaven on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was a Christian, wife, momma, granny, great-granny, aunt, friend, teacher and lover of people and also a huge animal lover with pets Sweetiepie, Fluffy, Snuggles, Lovable and many more. Anyone who knew Phyllis loved her. She was a favorite teacher of many children because she always loved those who came her way. She taught 30-plus years for Frontier Schools in Red Rock, Okla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Ernest Carpenter; three children, Donna LeMonier, Tammy Caughern and husband Ray and Tim LeMonier and wife Aneisha; a sister, Mary Bagley; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis will definitely be missed by her friends and family.
Graveside service will be under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
As there will be no formal visitation, friends and family are asked to sign her online tribute at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -