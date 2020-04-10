|
Phyllis Carpenter
Phyllis Carpenter passed from this life to meet her Lord Jesus in heaven on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was a Christian, wife, momma, granny, great-granny, aunt, friend, teacher and lover of people and also a huge animal lover with pets Sweetiepie, Fluffy, Snuggles, Lovable and many more. Anyone who knew Phyllis loved her. She was a favorite teacher of many children because she always loved those who came her way. She taught 30-plus years for Frontier Schools in Red Rock, Okla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Ernest Carpenter; three children, Donna LeMonier, Tammy Caughern and husband Ray and Tim LeMonier and wife Aneisha; a sister, Mary Bagley; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis will definitely be missed by her friends and family.
Graveside service will be under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
As there will be no formal visitation, friends and family are asked to sign her online tribute at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 12, 2020