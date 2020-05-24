Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Graveside service
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Forest Park Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Cooper Obituary
Phyllis Cooper
Phyllis Diane Cooper, 69, passed away May 22, 2020. She was born Nov. 3, 1950, in De Moines, Iowa. She was a retired registered nurse.
She is survived by two daughters, Heather Bynum of Tulsa and Katherine Johnson of Fort Smith; a brother, Patrick Fight and wife Lisa of Fort Smith; three grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29 at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -