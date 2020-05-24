|
Phyllis Cooper
Phyllis Diane Cooper, 69, passed away May 22, 2020. She was born Nov. 3, 1950, in De Moines, Iowa. She was a retired registered nurse.
She is survived by two daughters, Heather Bynum of Tulsa and Katherine Johnson of Fort Smith; a brother, Patrick Fight and wife Lisa of Fort Smith; three grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29 at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 27, 2020