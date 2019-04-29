Home

Phyllis Gean (Dotson) Crawford, 76, of Vian died Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Vian.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Gwendolyn Crawford of Sallisaw; three sons, Travis, Roger and Monty Crawford, all of Sallisaw; three sisters, Gelene Dotson of Vian, Ruth Harris of Van Buren and Carolyn Joseph of Sallisaw; a brother, Mark Dotson of Vian; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 30, 2019
