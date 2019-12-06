Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Daggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Daggs


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Daggs Obituary
Phyllis Daggs
Phyllis Jane Daggs, 66, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born July 31, 1953, in Muskogee, Okla., to Homer and Lois Greer. She was a bookkeeper for Daggs Production Services.
She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Greer; a granddaughter, Megan Letourneau; and a niece, Stephanie Pryor.
She is survived by her husband, Richard of the home; a daughter, Jennifer Grace and her husband Tony of Coal Hill; her mother, Lois Greer of Rplar, Okla.; a sister, Lois Jean Pryor and her husband Bill of Rplar; two grandchildren, Whittany and Amber; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with cremation to follow. Private burial will be at a later date.
The family will visit with friends following the service.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -