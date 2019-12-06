|
Phyllis Daggs
Phyllis Jane Daggs, 66, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born July 31, 1953, in Muskogee, Okla., to Homer and Lois Greer. She was a bookkeeper for Daggs Production Services.
She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Greer; a granddaughter, Megan Letourneau; and a niece, Stephanie Pryor.
She is survived by her husband, Richard of the home; a daughter, Jennifer Grace and her husband Tony of Coal Hill; her mother, Lois Greer of Rplar, Okla.; a sister, Lois Jean Pryor and her husband Bill of Rplar; two grandchildren, Whittany and Amber; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with cremation to follow. Private burial will be at a later date.
The family will visit with friends following the service.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 8, 2019