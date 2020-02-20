|
Phyllis Dean Cluck
Phyllis Dean Cluck, 80, of Mountainburg passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at a local hospital. Phyllis was born Nov. 28, 1939, in Lincoln to the late Charlie John Dee and Margaret Kemah (Whited) Raines. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Glen Cluck; two sisters, Kemah Mae Ross and Gloria Jean Raines; and a brother, Charlie Loyd Raines.
Survivors include two daughters, Diana Kay Pense and husband Darrell of Winslow and Shelia Kelly and husband Robert of Mountainburg; two sons, Charlie Glen Cluck and wife KeaTrina of Afton, Okla., and Ronald Eugene Cluck and wife Terrie of Chester; two sisters, Charlotte Sisemore of Farmington and Nina Lou Ryan of Lincoln; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Freedom Cemetery in Chester, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Pense, Harvey Pense, Royce Kelly, Tyler Caldwell, Charlie Glen Cluck Jr., Trey Cluck, Fearl Cluck and Calynn Cluck.
Honorary pallbearers are Duncan Pense, Shane Cluck and Jarod Cluck.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Ocker Chapel, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
The family would like to acknowledge and appreciate the staff members of the sixth floor oncology ward at Baptist Health Hospital in Fort Smith for the care, patience and compassion given to our family and our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and loved one, Phyllis Cluck.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 21, 2020