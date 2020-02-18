Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Robert Jack VFW Post,
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Robert Jack VFW Post,
23 N. 20th St.
Van Buren., AR
1947 - 2020
Phyllis Eaton Obituary
Phyllis Eaton
God received another angel on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, with the passing of Phyllis J. Eaton, age 72, of Webb City, Mo. Phyllis was born June 23, 1947, in Fort Smith, the daughter of the late John E. and Leora "Dolly" (Smith) Blackwood. She worked 20 years in customer service at Walmart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, John Blackwood Jr.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Ross Eaton of Webb City; a daughter, Sherry Dieter and husband Curtis of Van Buren; a son, Sean Trammell and wife LaDonna of Muldrow; two sisters, Loretta Sims and husband Bill of Fort Smith and Connie Bruce and husband Ronnie of Muldrow; and four grandchildren, Noah, Shelby, Xander and Trenton.
Family-held memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Robert Jack VFW Post, 23 N. 20th St., Van Buren. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Obituary submitted by Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 20, 2020
