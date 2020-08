Or Copy this URL to Share

Phyllis Jester

Phyllis Ruth Jester, 82, of Ozark died Aug. 11, 2020, at her home.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; two daughters, Virginia Shenberger and Sharon Zimmerman; two sons, David and James Peters; a sister, Beatrice Klemm; a brother, Bill Sunderlin; and five grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store