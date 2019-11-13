|
Phyllis McKown
Phyllis Jean McKown , age 77, of Springdale died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Phyllis was born Aug. 17, 1942, in Fort Smith to Percy and Nellie Redden. Phyllis was an avid reader and loved working jigsaw puzzles with her husband Jim. At any given time, you could walk into her house and find a complex puzzle on the kitchen table. Her granddaughter Kaylee often assisted when visiting. She loved to talk but her most recent hobby was DIY workshops at Board and Brush Creative Studios. Phyllis had made several wood signs since August and this is the only time she was still. She loved it so much that she was booking new workshops before she was even out the door with her current project. She loved Razorback basketball and wanted her Razorback socks on even while in the hospital. She always dressed snazzy for whatever the occasion and could rock her assortment of hats. She attended New Horizons Church in Springdale. She was a 1988 graduate of the University of Arkansas, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Food and Institutional Management. She was retired from the Department of Human Services in Fayetteville.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Kerry, Gary and Bill Redden; and a grandson, Nathan McKown.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 58 years , Jim McKown; two sons, Jeff McKown and wife Nancy and Scott McKown and wife Kristi; two brothers, Bud Redden and Buzzy Redden; a sister, Cynthia Clegg; three grandchildren, Rebecca McKown, Ben McKown and Kaylee McKown.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Westfield Chapel Funeral Home, 3236 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 14, 2019