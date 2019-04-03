Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Neubauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Neubauer


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis Neubauer Obituary
Phyllis Neubauer
Phyllis Mary Neubauer exited this life April 2, 2019, and entered eternity to be with the Holy Trinity, all the angels, saints and many lifelong friends. She especially admired Saint Padre Pio.
She married her childhood sweetheart, John Neubauer, on June 12, 1957. They had three children, Renee Michaud (Jean-Pierre), Joseph Neubauer (Carolyn) and Kathy Thomas (Marshall). They have six grandchildren, Michael Hofmann, Alex Michaud, Joseph Neubauer, Jonathan Neubauer, Hailey Thomas and Kelly Thomas and three great-grandchildren. She passed away peacefully with her husband; son, Joe; and daughter, Kathy by her side. Her other daughter, Renee preceded her in death.
Mrs. Neubauer was associated with the restaurant business.
Pallbearers will be Michael Hofmann, Alex Michaud, Joseph Neubauer, Jonathan Neubauer, Randy Philpot and Kelly Thomas.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, followed by a rosary at 7 p.m., both at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now