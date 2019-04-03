|
|
Phyllis Neubauer
Phyllis Mary Neubauer exited this life April 2, 2019, and entered eternity to be with the Holy Trinity, all the angels, saints and many lifelong friends. She especially admired Saint Padre Pio.
She married her childhood sweetheart, John Neubauer, on June 12, 1957. They had three children, Renee Michaud (Jean-Pierre), Joseph Neubauer (Carolyn) and Kathy Thomas (Marshall). They have six grandchildren, Michael Hofmann, Alex Michaud, Joseph Neubauer, Jonathan Neubauer, Hailey Thomas and Kelly Thomas and three great-grandchildren. She passed away peacefully with her husband; son, Joe; and daughter, Kathy by her side. Her other daughter, Renee preceded her in death.
Mrs. Neubauer was associated with the restaurant business.
Pallbearers will be Michael Hofmann, Alex Michaud, Joseph Neubauer, Jonathan Neubauer, Randy Philpot and Kelly Thomas.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, followed by a rosary at 7 p.m., both at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019