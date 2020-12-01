Phyllis Owens

Phyllis Jean Owens, 78, of Muldrow went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 28, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 13, 1942, in the Short community to Edna (Riddle) Vann and James Walker Vann.

She married M.L. Owens on Oct. 21, 1960, in Stilwell, Okla. She was a phlebotomist and a charter member of Short Baptist Church. She loved playing basketball and was known as an outstanding player for Muldrow High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty Prine; and a brother, James L. Vann.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, M.L. of the home; a sister, Shirley Ann Peaslee and Kenneth of Sallisaw; a brother, Lecho Wayne Vann and Robbie Nell of Muldrow; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at First Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial to follow at Memory Garden Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

Active pallbearers will be David Butler, Bret Vann, Lynn Vann, Kevin Peaslee, Michael Owens and Kyle Henson.

Honorary pallbearers are Marci Frost, Jayson Tippetts and Joe Owens.



