Phyllis Perry
1930 - 2020
Phyllis Perry
Phyllis Ann Perry went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 89 in Conroe, Texas. She was born Sept. 28, 1930, in Little Rock to Roy Phillip Montgomery and Nellie Mable Korns Montgomery. She was the youngest of five children.
In 1980, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Lyndon Perry. They were married for 36 years before he passed away in 2016.
Phyllis is survived by a son, Gerald Wayne Stanford and wife LeeAnn of Irving, Texas; a daughter, Judy Kaye Johnson and husband Raymond Thomas Johnson of Conroe; two stepdaughters, Ann Lynette Richardson and Susan Lizabeth Blaylock; a stepson, Lyndon Lee Perry; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10 at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Graveside service will immediately follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
