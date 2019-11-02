Home

Phyllis Slavens


1951 - 2019
Phyllis Slavens Obituary
Phyllis Slavens
Phyllis May Slavens, age 67, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 31, 2019. She was born Nov. 8, 1951, in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, James Slavens of Fort Smith; two brothers, Larry Spence of Fort Smith and David Merrywell of Lawrence, Kan.; two sisters, Nancy Templeton of Beggs, Okla., and Janice Carter of Fort Smith; three daughters, Melinda Slavens-Kurtright of Leavenworth, Kan., Helen Slavens-Walton of Spiro and Dana Slavens-Luton of Fort Smith; three grandsons, William Lopez of Leavenworth, Kenneth Elam of Union City, Tenn., and Nicholas Minarsky of Kansas City, Mo.; two granddaughters, Alesha Acosta-Moore of Fort Smith and Elisabeth Moore-Huff of Leavenworth; and five great-grandsons, Curtis Lopez Cameron, Carter Huff and Kenneth, Bronix and Tristan Elam.
Arrangements are under the direction of Westfield Chapel in Springdale.
Online condolences may be made at www.westfieldchapel.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 3, 2019
