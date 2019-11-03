|
Phyllis Slavens
Phyllis May Slavens, 67, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of Westfield Chapel in Springdale.
She is survived by her husband, James; three daughters, Melinda Slavens-Kurtright of Leavenworth, Kan., Helen Slavens-Walton of Spiro and Dana Slavens-Luton of Fort Smith; two brothers, Larry Spence of Fort Smith and David Merrywell of Lawrence, Kan.; two sisters, Nancy Templeton of Beggs, Okla., and Janice Carter of Fort Smith; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 4, 2019