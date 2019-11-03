Home

Phyllis May Slavens, 67, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of Westfield Chapel in Springdale.
She is survived by her husband, James; three daughters, Melinda Slavens-Kurtright of Leavenworth, Kan., Helen Slavens-Walton of Spiro and Dana Slavens-Luton of Fort Smith; two brothers, Larry Spence of Fort Smith and David Merrywell of Lawrence, Kan.; two sisters, Nancy Templeton of Beggs, Okla., and Janice Carter of Fort Smith; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 4, 2019
