Phyllis Sparks
Phyllis G. Sparks, of Wilmington, Del., passed away June 13, 2019, a month shy of her 101st birthday. She was born in Mount Cuba, Del., on the Hobson family farm, the daughter of Palmer D. and Ethel Hobson Guest. Phyllis was a 1937 graduate of Conrad High School. Phyllis volunteered for 25 years with the Junior Board of Wilmington General Hospital and along with her husband, Bill, was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. She was a 60-year member of Elsmere Presbyterian Church in Elsmere, Del.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Sparks Jr.; her sisters, Alice Wilson, Marguerite Marsey and Josephine Underdahle; brother, Edgar Guest; and son-in-law, Dan Reikes (Louise).
She is survived by her daughters, Louise Sparks, Gail Scarborough (Don Wood) and Joan Stratton (Paul); five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Elsmere Presbyterian Church. The family will greet friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Phyllis' name to Elsmere Presbyterian Church, 606 New Road, Elsmere, DE 19805, or the .
Arrangements are under the direction of McCrery and Harra Funeral Home in Wilmington, Del.
Online guestbook is available at www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019