|
|
Pluma Cluck
Pluma Mae Cluck passed away Sept. 24, 2019. She was born in Crawford County on March 25, 1927, to humble Christian parents Roland and Minnie Atwell. She moved to Monett, Mo., with her husband and two sons in 1962. She worked as a floor supervisor at Jurenta Shoe Co. in Aurora, Mo., and also at Vaisey Bristol Shoe Co. in Monett, retiring from there in 1977. She moved back home to Arkansas in 1985 and lived out her life in Mountainburg. She was a Sunday school teacher for several years at Free Will Baptist Church and was currently a member of First Baptist Church in Mountainburg.
She loved being around people and socializing. Even if she wasn't feeling well, she seldom missed a social event and would always be energized by it, seeming to be as happy and having as good a time as anyone else. If she met a stranger they weren't strangers for long, it would soon seem is if they must have been old friends. She had the same effect on children. She had a strong love for family and she came from large families on both sides with long histories in Crawford County. If she met someone new whose family had roots in Crawford County, there was a good chance that she would figure out how they were a cousin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her youngest son, Dowell Cluck.
She is survived by one son, Dale Cluck and wife Karol of Mountainburg; one granddaughter, Ann Gayle and husband Ricky of Butler; one grandson, Rick Cluck and wife Kimberly of Mountainburg; seven great-grandchildren, Brynn and Seth Baughman, Jacob Anderson and Amaya Gayle, all of Pennsylvania, Whitney Waggoner of Fort Smith and Stevie Cluck of Mountainburg; one stepgreat-granddaughter, Karla Fortner of Mississippi; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home in Alma with burial at Morrison Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Mark LaRue, Bill LaRue, Rick Cluck, Jacob Anderson, Seth Baugham and Richard Mirus.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home of Alma, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 26, 2019