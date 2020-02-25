Home

Polly Ann Hays Norton passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Rogers. She was born in Russellville to John Austin and Doris Hays.
Raised in Fort Smith, Polly Ann began sharing her musical talent in churches and at Fort Smith High School, where she was involved with glee club and Delta Beta Sigma. She graduated from the University of Tulsa with a Bachelor of Music degree and a Master of Teaching Arts degree and was affiliated with Kappa Kappa Gamma and Sigma Alpha Iota. During 16 years in Albany, N.Y., Polly Ann was a piano instructor and performer. She was a member of the Monday Musical Club and National Music Teacher Association.
Polly Ann returned to Fort Smith, where she continued to teach piano lessons for over 10 years. She was pianist for Immanuel Baptist Church and served as president of the Fort Smith Musical Coterie and a local chairperson of the National Guild of Piano Teachers. After moving to Rogers, Polly Ann was pianist for First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista for many years. Polly Ann adored her music, dogs and shoe collection. Her loving family, both at home and at Ashley Health and Rehab, will miss her tremendously.
She was preceded in death by two sons, William Carlile and John Carlile.
She is survived by a daughter, Sarai Norton of Rogers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Benton County Memorial Park in Rogers.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020
