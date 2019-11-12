Home

Polly Christie Obituary
Polly Christie
Polly Christie, 80, of Sallisaw died Nov. 10, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Blunt Baptist Church in Sallisaw with burial at Marble City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by three daughters, Donna Pettit, Marilyn Smith and Carol Thurairajah; five sons, Elvis, George, Billy, Larry and Gary Christie; two sisters, Ruth Blackbird and Mary Noel; 22 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Wake will be held at 10 a.m. Friday until service time at the home of Polly Christie.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 13, 2019
