Presley Davis
Presley Densford Davis, age 85, formerly of Fort Smith/Van Buren, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Stella Manor Care Center in Russellville. He was born July 15, 1933, in Mountainburg to Geho Nicholas Davis and Gretta Mae Hall Davis. He graduated from Fort Smith High School and Fort Smith Junior College. Presley married the love of his life, Betty Sue Barnard Davis, in a double wedding on July 15, 1957, with his friend, Jerry Dixon, and his bride's sister, Jo Ann Barnard Dixon. He was a member and deacon of Central Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Presley was drafted during the Korean War and served for two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. Upon his return, he began a nearly 40-year career at the 188th Tactical Fighter Group of the Air National Guard in Fort Smith. He retired as a senior master sergeant and received the Clarence W. Long Award for logistics planning.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Billie Ann Coleman; and brother, Max Davis.
Presley is survived by his devoted wife, Betty Sue Barnard Davis of Russellville; four children, Perry D. (Kourtney) Davis of Van Buren, Angela R. (Mark) Self of Russellville, Esther M. (Scott) Bates of Hot Springs and Philip D. (Janell) Davis of Eugene, Ore.; seven grandchildren, Erica (Gary) Hall of Fort Smith, Preston (Heather) Davis of Van Buren, Nicole Means of Fort Smith, Jared (Micah) Self of East End, Callie Self of Russellville and Miriam and Naomi Bates of Slippery Rock, Pa.; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Rhonda (Jim) Shirley of Cameron; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with his son-in-law, Pastor Scott Bates officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers for Presley will be his sons, grandsons and David Barnard Jr.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, 3631 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith, AR 71901.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019