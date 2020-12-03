1/1
Preston Lovell
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Preston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Preston Lovell
Preston Paul Lovell, 73, of Van Buren went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 1, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 8, 1947, in Midland to Watt and Bonnie Lovell. He was a former mason and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Erma Richmond.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters, Angela Ulmer (Bryan) of Greenwood and Adrienne Burgoyne (Drew) of Wauwatosa, Wis.; four stepchildren, Brian Lawson (Sarah) of Denver, Eric Lawson (Charlotte) of Rudy, Kristi Jeffcoat (Jerrold) of Fort Smith and Christian Noble (Lily) of California; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren with Pastor Don Hutchings officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Gill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Nolewajka
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved