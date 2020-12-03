Preston Lovell

Preston Paul Lovell, 73, of Van Buren went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 1, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 8, 1947, in Midland to Watt and Bonnie Lovell. He was a former mason and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Erma Richmond.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters, Angela Ulmer (Bryan) of Greenwood and Adrienne Burgoyne (Drew) of Wauwatosa, Wis.; four stepchildren, Brian Lawson (Sarah) of Denver, Eric Lawson (Charlotte) of Rudy, Kristi Jeffcoat (Jerrold) of Fort Smith and Christian Noble (Lily) of California; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren with Pastor Don Hutchings officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



