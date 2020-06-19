Priscilla Farmer
Priscilla Farmer
Priscilla Farmer, 71, of Van Buren passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a local seamstress and a member of New Life Pentecostal Church of God in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Farmer; and her parents, Henry and Clara (Sullivan) Brumley.
She is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Howard, Tami Green and husband Richard and Lori Brammer and husband Lee, all of Van Buren; a son, Rodney Farmer and wife Derean of Fort Smith; two sisters, Margie Crotzer of Dallas and Debbie Sauceda of California; three brothers, Ronald, Wayne and Walter Brumley, all of California; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
