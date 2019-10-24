Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Pytonis Harris Obituary
Pytonis Harris
Pytonis I. Harris, 60, of Van Buren passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Earl Harris Sr.; her father, Jesse Thomas Berry; and two sisters, Dee Dee Brown and Darlene Willet.
She is survived by her mother, Ellen Fay Berry of Fort Smith; two daughters, Samantha Meadows and her husband Ashley Wayne Meadows of Fayetteville and Dana Muns of Van Buren; three sons, Danny Earl Harris Jr. and his wife Leah Harris of Uniontown, Christopher Scott Harris and his wife Shanna Harris of Van Buren and Jesse Harris and his wife Shayla Harris of Mansfield; a sister, Jessie Berry-Ortiz of Van Buren; a brother, Varian Berry; and 22 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Sarah Grove Cemetery in Cedarville, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Henson, Marshall Meadows, Braxton Meadows, Cashton Meadows, Cody Harris and Zackary Harris.
Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Harris, Mike Harris and Ashley Wayne Meadows.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 25, 2019
