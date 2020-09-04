1/
Quinton Farmer
1934 - 2020-09-02
Quinton D. Farmer, 85, of Clarksville died Sept. 2, 2020, in Russellville.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Roller-Cox Funeral Home in Clarksville with burial at Oakland Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, June; a daughter, Susanna; a son, James; a sister, Zula Weixelbaum; two brothers, Nelson and Cleadis Farmer; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
