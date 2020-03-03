Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Gracelawn Cemetery Arbor
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Quinton Waldo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Quinton Waldo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Quinton Waldo Obituary
Quinton Waldo
Quinton Harold Waldo, 89, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at a local nursing home. He retired from the state after 30 years as an auditor for the Employment Security Division and was co-owner and operator of Waldo Tax Services. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, a graduate of Arkansas Tech University in Russellville and a member and deacon of First Baptist Church in Van Buren. He was a founding member of the Kiwanis Club and president of the Lions Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Laura (Jones) Waldo; two brothers, John and Billy Waldo; and his father and mother-in-law, the Rev. Willard and Helen Day.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Day) Waldo of the home; two daughters, Teresa Montgomery and husband Leslie and Debbie Peters and husband Darrel, both of Van Buren; a son, Kevin Waldo and wife Donna of Bloomington, Ind.; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Waldo of Parkin and Shirley Waldo of Mobile, Ala.; seven grandchildren, Colton and Braydon Montgomery, Alex and Dakota Peters, Nick Waldo, Brittany Pollock and husband Easton and Morgan Spiegel; and three great-grandchildren, Elijah Pollock, Ava Dussia and Landon Calvert.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Gracelawn Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Tumlison, Charley Wimberly, Jim Lockhart, Bill Vickery, Johnny Waldo and Frank Davis.
Honorary pallbearers are Carlton Bowden, Bill Graham, Charles Sullivan and members of the adult men's Sunday school class.
Memorial contributions may be made to Journey Beyond of First Baptist Church, 1121 E. Main St., Van Buren, AR 72956.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Quinton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -