Quinton Waldo
Quinton Harold Waldo, 89, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at a local nursing home. He retired from the state after 30 years as an auditor for the Employment Security Division and was co-owner and operator of Waldo Tax Services. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, a graduate of Arkansas Tech University in Russellville and a member and deacon of First Baptist Church in Van Buren. He was a founding member of the Kiwanis Club and president of the Lions Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Laura (Jones) Waldo; two brothers, John and Billy Waldo; and his father and mother-in-law, the Rev. Willard and Helen Day.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Day) Waldo of the home; two daughters, Teresa Montgomery and husband Leslie and Debbie Peters and husband Darrel, both of Van Buren; a son, Kevin Waldo and wife Donna of Bloomington, Ind.; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Waldo of Parkin and Shirley Waldo of Mobile, Ala.; seven grandchildren, Colton and Braydon Montgomery, Alex and Dakota Peters, Nick Waldo, Brittany Pollock and husband Easton and Morgan Spiegel; and three great-grandchildren, Elijah Pollock, Ava Dussia and Landon Calvert.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Gracelawn Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Tumlison, Charley Wimberly, Jim Lockhart, Bill Vickery, Johnny Waldo and Frank Davis.
Honorary pallbearers are Carlton Bowden, Bill Graham, Charles Sullivan and members of the adult men's Sunday school class.
Memorial contributions may be made to Journey Beyond of First Baptist Church, 1121 E. Main St., Van Buren, AR 72956.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020