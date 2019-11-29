Home

1939 - 2019
Quita L. Stover, 80, of Denning died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Ozark. She was born April 3, 1939, in Ozark to Theron and Ethel Mae Davis McCartney. She was of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Stover; a grandson, Scott Stover; her parents, Theron and Ethel Mae Stover; two sisters, Wanda Hall and Dorothy Robinson; and four brothers, Curly, Arlis, Jerry Don and Eddie McCartney.
She is survived by a daughter, Rose Rinke and husband Matthew of Fort Smith; two sons, Daniel Stover and wife Debbie of Owasso, Okla., and Anthony Stover and wife Ninna of Cabot; two brothers, Jimmy McCartney and Kenneth McCartney, both of Ozark; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with Brother Orla Larsen officiating. Burial will be at Houston Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Calvin Stover, Wyatt Vaughn, Joseph Dobbins, Brian, Derrick and Travis McCartney and Dusty Freeman.
Honorary pallbearers are Julian Martinez and Randy Harris.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 30, 2019
