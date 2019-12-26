Home

Quita Wells Obituary
Quita Wells
Quita Wells, 73, of Ozark died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Ozark.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark.
She is survived by a daughter, Suzie Smither of Mulberry; three sons, Stan Wells of Houston and Wes and Doug Wells, both of Ozark; three sisters, Mary Reeves, Linda Smith and Betty Yates, all of Ozark; a brother, Charley Smith of Highfill; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 27, 2019
