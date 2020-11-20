Rachel Connacher

Rachel Lucille Connacher, 69, of Muldrow died Nov. 19, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at East Side Freewill Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial at Blackjack Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.

She is survived by two daughters, Kim Turpin and Sabrina Maynard; two sons, Bobby Lawson and David Rye; three sisters, Laveta Tabor, Pauline Lasley and Geraldine Garrett; two brothers, Robert and Lloyd Johnson; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store