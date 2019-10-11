|
|
Rae Zitzer
Memorial service for Rae Ellen Zitzer, 75, of Roland will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.
She was born Dec. 6, 1943, in Alhambra, Calif., to Jewell "Nanny" Marie Stockdale. She passed away Oct. 10, 2019, in Fort Smith. Mrs. Zitzer was a former legal secretary and mail carrier.
She is survived by a daughter, Julie Limore and Gary of Roland; two sons, Bobby Williamson Jr. of Roland and Mark Zitzer and Heather of Maumelle; three grandchildren, Aaran Fleetwood, Evan Fleetwood and Ella Rae Zitzer; five great-granchildren, Caden, Tarren, Brooklynn, Harper and Emery Rae; a sister, Sandra Green and Rad of Kingman, Ariz.; and two nieces, Carol Zitzer-Comfort of Placentia, Calif., and Melinda Heise and Will of Fullerton, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019