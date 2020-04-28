|
|
Rafael Fraden
Rafael A Fraden, 82, of Van Buren passed away April 26, 2020, in Van Buren. He was born Oct. 24, 1937, in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, to Rafael A. Fraden Reyes and Sofia Ruiz.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa Reyes six children, Rafaelto Fraden, Sophia Maxwell, Rafael C. Fraden, Rossina Trego, Gabriela Ramirez and Larrisa Ramireza; and five grandchildren.
Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Kew Gardens, N.Y., at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 29, 2020