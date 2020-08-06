Ralph Brown III
Ralph Paul Brown III, who resided in Fort Smith, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 22, 1978, in Fort Smith to Ralph Paul Brown Jr. and Janie May (Harris) Brown. He was 41 years old.
Ralph attended Northside High School in Fort Smith and was a 1996 graduate of Southside High School in Fort Smith. Ralph was an outstanding athlete receiving all-star awards and MVP awards as a young boy while playing baseball for Fort Smith Boys Club and as a college student athlete at Westark Community College and Carl Albert University. Ralph loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Ralph was a Christian and always said that his son Hudson was his all-time biggest accomplishment. Ralph loved his family and his friends very much and he will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah; a son, Hudson Brown of the home; his parents, Coach Ralph P. Brown Jr. of Fort Smith and Janie M. Harris of Fort Smith; a brother, Robert Brown and wife Heather of Celina, Texas; and a niece and nephew, Cambree and Beckett.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services, 914 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith, (479) 434-3901.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in loving memory of Ralph Paul Brown III to Jeffrey Boys and Girls Club c/o Jerry Glidewell, 4905 N. O St., Fort Smith, AR 72904, or by calling (479) 782-7093.
