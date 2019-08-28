|
Ralph Erwin
Funeral service for Ralph "Bud" Erwin, 83, of Muldrow will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow. Burial will follow at Blackjack Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He was born Jan. 18, 1936, in Arco to Aneta (Sturgis) Erwin and Samuel Monroe Erwin and passed away Aug. 27, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was married to Deborah Jean (Rhodes) Erwin on Dec. 28, 1973, in Sallisaw. Mr. Erwin was a mechanic, machine shop operator and worked at Whirlpool.
He is survived by his wife, Debby of the home; two daughters, Penny Erwin of Arlington, Va., and Kim Hodgson and Wesley of Muldrow; three grandchildren, Braden Keith, Landon Hodgson and Aubrey Hodgson; a sister, Rosetta; and four brothers, Jimbo, Larry, Gary and Denny.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Thelma
Active pallbearers will be Braden Keith, Roger Coatney, Thomas Rhodes, Harold Hodgson, Landon Hodgson and Wesley Hodgson.
Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Marr, Larry Plank and Larry Click.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 29, 2019