|
|
Ralph Gilstrap
Ralph J. Gilstrap, 85, of Rudy passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home. He was a self-employed carpenter and retired from Walmart, working in loss prevention and receiving. He was a member of 81 Freewill Baptist Church in Rudy, served as a pastor for 18 years at Oak Bower Church in Mulberry and organized the 81 4-H Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Orman and Sarah Irene (Gentry) Gilstrap; two sisters; a brother, and a granddaughter Christie Morgan.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Willa Gilstrap of the home; two daughters, Kathy Geppert and husband Brian of Rudy and Cindy Taylor and husband Thomas of Chester; two sons, Ralph and Dickie Gilstrap, both of Rudy; three sisters, Mary Ann Donaldson of Clayton, Okla., Linda Ortiz of Van Buren and Hope Hickey of Lubbock, Texas; three brothers, Doyle Gilstrap of Anchorage, Alaska, Robert Gilstrap of Kansas City and Richard Gilstrap of Van Buren; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and numerous other family members.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16 at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Steward Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Funk, Josh Taylor, Chris Taylor, Aaron Taylor, Kevin Johnston and Grayson Pyle.
Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Wiley, Herb Wages, Ronald Smith, Mike Ward and Myron Maxwell.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 15, 2020