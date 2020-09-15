Ralph Henson
Ralph Henson, 83, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home. He was a writer of instructional books and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Jewel (Melton) Henson.
He is survived by a daughter, Casandra Parker and husband Joshua of Van Buren; a sister, Sue Enoch of Austin; and a grandson, Riley Parker.
There will be no formal services at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
